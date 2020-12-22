Patricia Ann Terry
June 26, 1955 - December 18, 2020
Resident of Crosslake Minnesota and Harbor Hills, Lady Lake Florida
After courageously battling years of health issues, Patricia entered heaven on December 18, 2020. She passed peacefully in the exceptional care of the ICU nursing staff at UF Health Leesburg Hospital. By her side were her fiancé and mother, along with the many thoughts of loved ones. Her deep faith carried her through countless difficulties without question or complaint.
Patricia grew up in White Bear Lake, Minnesota, caring for her home and raising three children. If you were to ask, she would say that her children and grandchildren were her greatest accomplishments and thrived on hearing about the next chapter in their lives. She attended the University of Minnesota and pursued the arts, painting, crafting, and DIY projects. Patricia was a very independent person who believed that no task was beyond her capabilities.
Always giving, Patricia volunteered to teach art and religion throughout the community. To share her love of history, she served as a Board member of the White Bear Historical Society. She co-authored the book, Krumkake, documenting recollections of early life in the area. Patricia took pride in gardening by nurturing flowers and plants gifted from her grandmother. Her favorite was the Calla Lily.
With a strong sense of adventure, Patricia enjoyed traveling and explored the western states one summer. Her appreciation of Ireland and its history resulted in many visits abroad falling even more in love with her own family history. Enjoying winters in Florida, she met her beloved fiancé, the Irishman of her dreams. In the summer months, they lived in Crosslake, Minnesota, building a home, enjoying the tranquil scenery, and beginning new gardens. Together they cared for their dog, Callie, a Mini Australian Shepherd.
Patricia was preceded in death by her father, James E. Terry, and stepfather, Kenneth Merrill. She is survived by her children: Jessamine Baker (Ryan), Joe Steinworth, and Elizabeth Holmes (Chris); her grandchildren Grace and Rose Baker; fiancé James Ryan; mother Virginia Merrill; brother James Terry (Connie); stepbrother, Michael Terry; aunt Ramona Speltz; dear friend Lynne Hagen, and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.
Visitation will be held on December 27, 2020
12 PM at Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services
The Villages, Florida
Due to Covid restrictions, attendance will be limited.
In lieu of flowers, donations would be welcomed by Camp Knutson, 11148 Manhattan Point Blvd., Crosslake MN 56443
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.