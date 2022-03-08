Formerly of White Bear Lake. Age 85. Died peacefully Feb 9, 2022. Preceded in death by father and mother, Raymond and Ruby Dahl, husband Richard, son James. Survived by sons Darrell (Kathy) and Steven (Lori), and daughter, Karen Grenier (Brad), grandchildren Erin, Heather, and Sam, seven great grandchildren; nieces, nephews, and cousins. Visitation at 1 p.m. until time of service. Service at 2 p.m., March 12 at Parkview United Church of Christ, 3737 Bellaire Ave., White Bear Lake, Minnesota, 651-429-3346. Private burial. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Parkview UCC or family. www.honsafamilyfuneral.com. Funeral will be livestreamed on YouTube. Search phrase: parkviewUCC-YouTube.

