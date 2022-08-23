Patricia “Pat” Markus (Dufresne) left this earth to be with her heavenly father on August 16, 2022 after a 5 and a half year battle with pancreatic cancer. 

Pat was born the 10th child to Raoul & Agnes Dufresne on June 19, 1943 in Centerville, Mn. As a child in a large family, she learned the farm life quickly. She met the love of her life, John Markus, in 1957. They married on December 1, 1962 at St. Genevieve Catholic Church. Together, they raised five children; JoAnne, John, David, Jeffrey, and Shawn. 

