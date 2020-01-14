Of Hudson, Wisconsin
Preceded in death by husband, Adolph J. Bohaty, parents, Walter and Marie LaBore, 2 infant brothers and sister, Joanne Peterson.
Survived by children, Anthony (Elizabeth), St. Paul MN, Nicole Trierweiler (Michael), Bruno MN, Patricia Bohaty, Minneapolis MN, grandchildren, Joshua Keelin, Jeremy Keelin, Zachary Trierweiler, sisters-in-law, Deborah Redpath (Tracy), Hanover MN, Sue Johnson, Chippewa Falls, WI, many nieces and nephews. Funeral service Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1500 Vine St. in Hudson, WI, with visitation one hour prior. Family and Friend Gathering following the service. Family spring interment.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to donor’s choice.
