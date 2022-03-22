It is with extreme sadness that we announce that Pat James Ringold, age 69, longtime area resident and owner of Benna Ford in Superior, passed away peacefully on Friday Feb. 18, 2022, at his home in Florida following a brief and courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.
Visitation will be Thursday, March 24 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic church, 2316 E. 4th St. Superior, Wisconsin from 4-7 p.m., and will continue Friday, March 25 from 10-11:45 a.m. followed by a mass and luncheon at the church.
The Lenroot-Maetzold Funeral Home, 1209 E. 5th Street, Superior is assisting the family with arrangements. To leave a condolence or sign the guestbook, please visit www.lenroot-maetzold.com.
