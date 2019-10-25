Serena Anne "Sally" Parenteau
Age 83
Of White Bear Lake
Passed away October 20, 2019 after a courageous battle with Alzheimer’s.
Preceded in death by her parents Ted and Hilborg Tangen and sister Linda Rosholt. Survived by her husband Richard “Dick” of White Bear Lake; daughter Jeanne (Joel) Klemp of Eden Prairie, daughter Cheri (Jim) Feil of Nisswa, son Jeff (Jennifer) Parenteau of White Bear Lake; 6 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren; 2 sisters, Mary (Ronny) Schug of Plymouth and Penny (DaWayne) Huartson of Denver, CO; 13 nieces and 3 nephews. Mass of Christian Burial 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at St. Mary of the Lake Catholic Church, 4741 Bald Eagle Ave., White Bear Lake, with visitation one hour before Mass at church. Interment St. Mary's Cemetery, White Bear Lake.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.