September 6, 1946 - March 13, 2023
Age 76 of White Bear Lake, MN. Passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by her family on March 13, 2023. Pam was a lover of books, coffee, and all babies.
She is preceded in Death by her mother and father, Dorothy Hare and Clemadair Pepin; in-laws, George and Frances Vadnais; sister-in-law, Karen Hansen; great-grandson, Henry Peckman.
Pam worked in St. Paul and her bus ride home dropped her off at White Bear Oil in White Bear Lake. Terry Vadnais happened to work at White Bear Oil and gave her rides to her house a few blocks down the road. Those car rides home turned into a long and loving marriage that began on July 8th, 1967.
Pam is survived by her loving husband, Terry Vadnais; her children, Victoria (Tara) Vadnais, Scott (Christina) Vadnais, Angela (Allen) Steiner and Melissa (Brian) Wilson; her grandchildren, Kathleen Vadnais-Peckman, Karly Jepsen, Clay Peckman, Thomas Vadnais, Nick Vadnais, Cole Peckman, Emma Steiner, Shelby Vadnais, George Steiner, Dylan Wilson, Daulton Wilson, Terrick Wilson, and Keagan Wilson; her great-grandchildren, Isabella Peckman, Mikella Jepsen, Alicen Planque, Crosby Jepsen, Ava Vadnais, Charlotte Planque, Everett Jepsen, Eliza Vadnais, Emmett Planque, Declan Peckman, Charlie Peckman, Reagan Jepsen, Patrick Peckman, Griffin Peckman and Nikko Diaz; her sister, Penee (Jack) Spencer her brothers, Perry Pepin and Phil (Debbie) Pepin; brothers-in-law, Jerry Vadnais and Al Hansen, and her sisters-in-law, Sue (Jim) Crothers and Arlene Vadnais; and by many nieces and nephews and other extended family members.
Visitation was on Thursday, March 16th with a prayer vigil at 7:00pm. Funeral Mass was held at 11:00am on Friday, March 17th at St. Mary of the Lake Church, 4741 Bald Eagle Ave., White Bear Lake.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Arthritis Foundation. Arrangements by Mueller Memorial, White Bear Lake.
