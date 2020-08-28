Passed away peacefully on August 23, 2020 surrounded by her family. Preceded in death by father, Richard Travers and mother-in-law, Joan Tessier. Survived by husband of 42 years, Stephen; daughters, Nikki (John) Kellogg and Jessica (Nate) Jacksie; grandchildren, Alexis, Riley, Adison, Lydia, Ariana and Easton; mother, Norrine; sister, Kimberly (Evan) Weintraub; and many cousins, extended family and friends.
“My mother taught me how to do things and Pam told me how to do things” -Stephen
She enjoyed her 21 year career at Healtheast Care Systems. Private Services. Memorials preferred to The American Cancer Society or St Judes Childrens Hospital.
