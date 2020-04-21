Orville F. Hughes, age 88, passed peacefully on April 12, 2020 and was welcomed into the loving embrace of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. He was surrounded by his loving family. Orville was born on March 7, 1932 to Herbert and Eleanor (Peltier) on the family farm in Centerville Township. He married Beverly (LaCasse) on April 22, 1953, at St. Genevieve’s Catholic Church in Centerville. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War Conflict. After the Army, they returned to Centerville where they raised their seven children. Orville dedicated his life to working hard, taking care of his family and helping others. Among many other places, he worked at Centerville School (1970-1997) and the city of Centerville (public works director). Both positions gave him the opportunity to build long lasting relationships. He was also a volunteer fireman for 22 years. He immersed himself in the city of Centerville, working his name into its historical fabric, where his enthusiasm for helping others seemed to be his defining characteristic. He was known for his smile and for saying “I can help with that.” He was awarded a lifetime achievement award from the city for his dedication to community service.
Time with family and friends was most precious to Orville. In addition to traveling with his wife, spending time on the North Shore and staying at bed & breakfasts, he enjoyed eating out with friends and family. He liked Country/Western music and movies, horses, woodworking and gardening. He remained active in St Genevieves’ church until their move to Forest Lake. He also always enjoyed watching the grandchildren’s dance recitals, wrestling matches, football, baseball and softball games. Orville was a hardworking, loving, caring and humble man and practical jokester. He will be missed by all. Preceded in death by parents, Herbert & Eleanor; siblings, Lucille Waldoch, Ardel Rehbein, Vernon, Arnold, Harry and Earl Hughes. Survived by his wife of 67 years, Beverly; children, Pamela (Greg) Meyer, Barbara, Linda, Gordon, Jerome (Cindy), Curtis, Jennifer (Guy) Johnson; grandchildren, Amy (Fred Miller), Rebecca, Kara (Jesse Wright), John Meyer, Matthew (Laura), Lynette, Jeremy (Taya), Bryan Baker, Angie (Cory Kopas), Patrick (Trisha), Ali Jo Hughes and step-grandchildren Adam and Gordon (Jessica) Johnson; and one brother, Dale, of Wyoming, Minnesota. 22 great-grandchildren and one great great-grandchild; many nieces, nephews, other relatives & friends. Services to be held at a later date. Interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. In Orville’s honor, in lieu of flowers, donations to the Dementia Society of America would be appreciated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.