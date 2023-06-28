Of White Bear Lake, formerly of Austin, Minnesota
Survived by his children, Tim (Wendy Boppert), Teresa Schrachta; grandchildren Hannah, Elizabeth “Bizza”, Alex and Ethan; sister Doris (Don) Sabanish; niece DeLynn (Chris) Olson; nephew Daryl (Lisa) Sabanish; and other relatives and many friends. Jake loved spending time with his family and grandchildren going to Pathfinder Village. Jake was an active member at St. Pius X Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus, Sons of Norway and Norske Torske Klubben. He enjoyed playing cards at the White Bear Lake Senior Center. His favorite game was cribbage and would teach the game to anyone he met. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial was held on Friday, June 23, 2023 at ST. PIUS X CATHOLIC CHURCH, 3878 Highland Avenue, White Bear Lake. The visitation was held Thursday, June 22, at HONSA FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 2460 E County Road E, White Bear Lake, and one hour before Mass at Church. Interment Evergreen Memorial Gardens. Arrangements with Honsa Family Funeral Home, 651-429-6172
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.