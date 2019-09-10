Artamise “Artie” O'Donovan
Age 106 of White Bear Lake
On Tuesday September 3, 2019, our beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother Artamise “Artie” O’Donovan passed away at the age of 106. Artamise was preceded by her husband of 63 years, Edmund O’Donovan; daughter-in-law Karen O’Donovan, grandson James O’Donovan and infant grandson Gregory O’Donovan; siblings Gerald Shermer, Sylvia Erickson, Eunice Anderson and their parents, John and Mary (Parent) Shermer. Artie is survived by sons Robert O’Donovan of St. Paul and Dennis O’Donovan (Cindy) of White Bear Lake; grandchildren Erin (Di Betta) and Kevin O’Donovan and great-grandchildren Cassandra, Ryan and Delaney.
Visitation will be held at Mueller Memorial-White Bear Lake, 4738 Bald Eagle Ave. at Third Street, White Bear Lake on Wednesday, Sept. 11 from 5 to 8 p.m. and one hour before Mass. Funeral Mass Thursday, Sept. 12 at Noon at Saint Mary of the Lake Catholic Church, 4741 Bald Eagle Ave., White Bear Lake. Interment will follow at Roselawn Cemetery. Memorials preferred to Cerenity Care Center of White Bear Lake or Saint Mary of the Lake Catholic Church of White Bear Lake.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.