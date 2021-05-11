Age 92, of Circle Pines, passed away April 19,2021. He was born in Faribault on March 15, 1929. Norman was preceded in death by his wife, Doris; his parents and many brothers and sisters. He is survived by his daughters Michele (Ian), Kimberly (Phil) and son Michael; grandchildren Mariah, Amanda (Ryan), Nikolas (Kristen), Kristopher, Katherine, Aaron (McKenna) and Kollin; great grandchildren Sydney, Shelby, Charlotte, Keaton, Aubree, Jasper and Simon. For a complete listing, please search Epilogg.com.
Latest News
- What are those little red flowers?
- Mahtomedi woman raises $2K for food shelf with hometown notecards
- Erosion control happening at Bellaire Beach
- White Bear Lake Police Reports
- Former Dellwood assistant pro qualifies for PGA
- White Bear Sports Briefs
- Letters to the Editor
- Washington County Sheriff’s Reports
Most Popular
Articles
- Booms: Ice cream with a bang
- SOS Office Furniture will open in Vadnais Heights this June
- Those with experience issue warning: Be Lyme aware
- Project and inadequate notice irks Lino Lakes and Centerville residents
- Ramsey County Sheriff’s Reports
- Quincy House offers hope, guidance and unconditional love
- Washington County Sheriff’s Reports
- High school honors 4-star grad
- Lino Lakes considers water treatment plant, raising utility rates
- The city of Hugo namesake controversy
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Online Poll
Upcoming Events
-
May 12
-
May 12
-
May 13
-
May 14
-
May 15
-
May 15
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.