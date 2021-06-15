Norma Kathleen Straight, née Kusser, passed away on June 5, 2021, surrounded by her family.
Norma was born on October 15, 1932, to Lillian (Enger) Kusser and Phillip Henry Kusser on the family homestead in Hyde County, South Dakota, in the same log cabin room as her father. Late in her life, she loved to recall all the fun she had with her brothers and sisters and helping her mom feed all those who would gather at harvest time.
Norma attended Northern State Teachers College and taught in a one-room schoolhouse. In 1952, she married Dwaine Straight, who would be her husband, best friend and love of her life for very nearly 69 years. She and Dwaine created a life together built on faith, love and devotion. They rarely left one another’s side and provided a strong foundation for their three children, four grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
She excelled professionally as an office manager and would often say she loved “working with numbers.” Norma also volunteered her time teaching the neighborhood children, teaching cooking and sewing through 4-H programs, serving as a church usher and providing Meals on Wheels.
Norma loved spending time with her family, serving her widely acclaimed Swedish Tea Ring and Marshmallow Fruit Salad, gardening, camping, fishing, golfing and traveling.
She is survived by her loving husband Dwaine Straight of Vadnais Heights; her children Mike (Dottie) Straight of Colorado Springs, Colorado; Brad (Mary) Straight of Turtle Lake, Wisconsin; Kathy/Kate (Rob) Huebsch of White Bear Lake; her grandchildren Christy (Loran) Gutt, John Huebsch (Carrie Thornton), Chelsey (Barry) Weintraub, and Jacob Huebsch; and her great-granddaughters Ella and Lily Gutt; all of whom she loved beyond measure. She is also survived by her brother Phillip Kusser and sister Joan Hardwick.
Norma was preceded in death by her parents; brothers Richard and William Kusser; and sisters Theresa Weber and Bernice Mason. She talked about them often and we know she is with them now.
“Gone from our sight, but never from our hearts.”
There will be a small service for immediate family members only. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, memorials go to the Alzheimer’s Foundation (https://alzfdn.org/support-us/donate/) or the Greater White Bear Lake Community Foundation, P.O. Box 10626, White Bear Lake, Minnesota 55110.
