Dec. 24 1959 – November 3, 2021
Nick Charles Kronberg, 61 of Cusseta, Georgia passed away on Wednesday, Nov.3, 2021 at the Piedmont Medical Center in Columbus, Georgia.
Nick was born Dec.24th, 1959 to Ned Kronberg and Kay Nielsen Kronberg in Neenah, Wisconsin. He graduated from White Bear Lake Senior High class of ‘78. He served as a member of the United States Army 1978 to 1985 and has been a long-haul truck driver for 42 years currently leased to Overby Transport out of Lakeville, MN.
Mr. Kronberg was a hard worker and enjoyed tinkering at home and on his truck. He enjoyed German food and watching the Green Bay Packers. A former resident of White Bear Lake, Minnesota.
Surviving members of his family are his loving wife Wendy “Echo” Kronberg, Father Ned Kronberg, son Charles Kronberg, step daughter Nichole Mason (Hannah) two grandchildren Kahlen Mason and Jackson Mason, sister Lisa (Jon) and two nephews Adam and Jeremy Fish. Private services will be held in Cusseta, GA.
