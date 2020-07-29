Age 30, of Minneapolis, passed away March 14, 2020. Nick graduated from Centennial High School, Circle Pines, in 2008, and attended Century College, White Bear Lake; Minnesota State University Moorhead; and Winona (MN) State University. He worked most recently at Augsburg University, Minneapolis. Nick loved his family and pets, his friends and music. He had a sly and ready sense of humor, was devoted to his workplace and colleagues, and could talk politics and sports with anyone. Nick could be as gracious or wacky as the situation called for, and gave of himself to everyone he knew. Survived by parents, Dan and Dorian; brother, Chris; aunt, Genevieve; many cousins and many friends.
Public remembrance at 7 p.m., Aug.10, at Bradshaw Funeral Home, 4500 Greenhaven Dr., White Bear Lake. Memorials preferred to Animal Humane Society.
