Clareen J. Nelson
Age 77 of Vadnais Heights passed away peacefully on November 4, 2019.
Clareen was a warm, generous, and loving woman. She loved to travel, cook, bake, and was an avid sports fan. Above all else, her family was the most important to her. Clareen is preceded in death by her parents, Anton & Myrtle Anderson; daughter, Linda Woehrle; brother, Marlowe Anderson. She is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, Norman; children, Debra (Rick) Erickson, Ronald (Judi); honorary son, Michael (Sue) Woehrle; grandchildren, Daniel (Karen) Erickson, Corey (Trisha) Erickson, Zachary, Bryce, Samantha (Jake) Swanson, Katie Woehrle; great-grandchildren, Grant, Colin, Owen, Calise, Tessa; siblings, Marvis (Evon) Anderson, Mavis (Dean) Nordstrom; sister-in-law, Sharon Anderson; many nieces, nephews, other relatives & friends.
Visitation 4-7 p.m. Thursday, November 7 at Christ the Servant Lutheran Church, 3676 Centerville Rd., Vadnais Heights. Funeral Service 11 a.m. Friday, November 8 at Christ the Servant Lutheran Church with visitation beginning one hour prior. Memorials preferred to Christ the Servant Lutheran Church or Minnesota Alzheimer’s Association.
Bradshaw 651-407-8300 BradshawFuneral.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.