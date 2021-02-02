Napoleon Joseph Dupre “Nap” of White Bear Lake, MN passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 30, 2021, surrounded by his children and granddaughter. Nap lived a wonderful long life for 93 years. He is proceeded in death by his loving wife, Beverly (Smith) Dupre of 53 years. He is survived by his very special friend of 16 years, Alice Pundsack; his children, Gregory (Teresa) Bradley and Denise (Scott) Bocklund; his grandchildren, Andrea Dupre, Brian (Alison) Bocklund and Diana Bocklund; great-grandchildren, Rya Dupre, Zaeden Dupre, and Rose Bocklund; and many nieces, nephews, and in-laws. Nap grew up in Forest Lake Minnesota, proudly served in the US Navy, and excelled in his lengthy career in the water conditioning industry. Nap loved his family, church, friends, travel, dancing, bingo, casinos, and fishing. He was a man of many interests and hobbies. Nap was a kind and wonderful man loved by all. A visitation will be held from 9:30 AM to 10:30 AM on Friday, February 5, 2021 at Mueller Memorial Funeral Home, 4738 Bald Eagle Ave, White Bear Lake. Face Coverings required. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private mass by invitation only and interment will be held at St. Mary of the Lake Church and Cemetery. Live stream information of the mass will be available on www.muellermemorial.com. A Celebration of his life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the donor’s favorite charity in Nap’s name. Mueller Memorial.
