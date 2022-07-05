Nancy M. Nelson 89, passed away on June 19, 2022 at her home. Born in Minnesota on June 23, 1932, she was the daughter of Stuart and Becky March. She graduated from the University of Minnesota and went on to be a travel agent.
She was a member of Incarnation Lutheran Church in Shoreview, Minnesota. She spent many years singing in the choir. She was very active in the Junior League and spent many hours as a volunteer bird bander at the Wilder Nature Center. She was also an avid bridge player.
She will be remembered for her fierce personality. Her motto in life was “big things come in small packages”.
She is survived by her two children. Becky (Steve) Rider and Eric Nelson. Five grandchildren, Amanda (Anthony) Carroll, Dane Rider, Bryant (Krista) Rider, Nick (Cassie) Nelson and Tony (Kendra) Nelson. Four great-granddaughters, Molly and Elizabeth Carroll, Ashby Nelson, and Madeline Rider. Nancy is proceeded in death by her husband Mike and her brother Peter March.
Nancy will be buried in Minnesota alongside her husband Miles. Donations can be made to Hope Hospice at HopeHCS.org
