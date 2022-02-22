Oct. 17, 1933 — Feb. 9, 2022, Nancy was born in St. Paul, Minnesota, the second daughter to Clyde A. and Louise A. Bodley. Nancy grew up on the east side of St. Paul. She attended St. Joseph’s Academy and graduated in 1951. She went to work for Minnesota Mutual Life Insurance Company where she met her husband of 61 years, Harold J. Bernard. She soon became a homemaker and mother to 7 children. She became a troop leader for both Boy Scout and Camp Fire troops. She enjoyed baking, singing, gardening, helping others, traveling and getting together with friends. As a result of her hobbies, she was a member of the Goose Lake Garden Club, St. Pius X four-part choir, St. Mary’s of the Lake Scola Choir and manager of the White Bear Lake Emergency Food Shelf for many years. In addition to living for many years in White Bear Lake, Minnesota, which she considered “home”, she lived in St. Paul, Little Canada and Woodbury, Minnesota and New Richmond, Wisconsin.
Nancy was predeceased by her parents; sister and brother-in-law, Murrel and Walter Kamppi; husband, Harold; son, Jeffrey, and best friend Mary Borowske. She is survived by her children: Rebecca Bernard (Paul Martel), Michael (Diane) Bernard, Gregory (Eldon Koch) Bernard, Steven (June) Bernard, Peter (Lori) Bernard and Mary (Mark) Potter; daughter-in-law, Lori; many grandchildren, great grandchildren, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
Nancy’s family thanks The Deerfield Senior Living Community for the care, comfort and friendship they provided her for the last 10 years.
A private burial will be held at Fort Snelling National Cemetery at a later date. Services provided by Cullen Crea Funeral Home, New Richmond, Wisconsin.
