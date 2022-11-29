Age 93, of White Bear Lake, MN
Passed away peacefully on November 22, 2022
Preceded in death by Clayton, her beloved husband of 50 years, and parents Laura and Victor Booton. Survived by daughters Elaine Vollbrecht (Kenneth), and Diane Nikkel (Jeffrey), and grandchildren Andrew and Emily Vollbrecht. Nancy grew up in Hudson, WI and went to college at Macalester College and the U of M in St. Paul, where she was a member of Gamma Omicron Beta, graduating in 1951. Nancy loved gardening and was a lifetime member of the Normandy Park Garden Club. She was an expert seamstress and took pride in caring for her family. She and Clayton traveled around the country, first with their daughters and later spending winters in Arizona. In mid life she was diagnosed with MS, but maintained her independence as much as she was able. In recent years, she was a resident of Cerenity Care Center in White Bear Lake.There will be a private service for family members, with burial at Fort Snelling Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to White Bear Area Food Shelf, or charity of your choice.
MuellerMemorial.com 651.429.4944
