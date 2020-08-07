Myron Louis Rogers of Hugo, Minnesota, passed away peacefully on August 3, 2020, just four days before his 81st birthday and three days before his 60th wedding anniversary. Born August 7, 1939 in St. Paul, Minnesota, Myron grew up in Wisconsin and married Jorgine Graf in Frederic on August 6, 1960. Soon afterwards they moved to the White Bear Lake area where they raised their family and built their life.
Myron initially worked as a barber, and later was employed by various companies, including Hart Skis and Deluxe Check. He was considered a dependable and collegial employee; however, Myron was never defined by his career. He lived mainly for the joy of experiencing life with those around him, and he was happiest when fishing, golfing, playing softball with his buddies, watching sports, spending time with his children and grandchildren, or simply enjoying a meal or a drink with friends and family. His smile and laugh will be missed by many.
Myron was a devoted member of Redeemer Lutheran Church in White Bear Lake and spent his final years caring for his wife who now struggles with dementia. Myron is survived by his beloved wife Jorgine, daughter Lori (Bill) Baker, son Jeff (Amara) Rogers, granddaughter Maddie Baker, grandsons Sam (Sarsi) Rogers and Ben Rogers, great-grandson Liam Rogers, sisters Sandy (Donny) Proffit and Audrey Perkins, as well as many nieces, nephews, and friends who will miss him dearly.
A celebration of Myron’s life will be held next spring/summer when restrictions are lessened. Stay tuned! Memorials preferred to American Diabetes Association or American Cancer Society.
