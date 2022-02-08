Dec. 19, 1955 – Deceased Jan. 13, 2022 Age 66, of Gig Harbor, Washington and White Bear Lake, Minnesota.
Preceded in death by father Stilwell, brother Daniel, brother-in-law Dennis Morgenson. Survived by son Eric, wife Judy and her daughters, Mother Phyllis, sister-in-law Gail, sister Karen Beck (Nick) brothers Todd (Carol), Lee (Rodell), Grant (Karen) and many relatives and friends. He graduated from White Bear Lake high school, enlisted in the Navy. Served 4 years on the USS Saratoga Aircraft carrier, including four Mediterranean tours. Moved to Arizona then moved to Seattle and worked at the Bremerton Navy Shipyard, Washington until his retirement in 2021.
