88, of White Bear Lake,
Passed away on Friday, January 3, 2020.
Preceded in death by husband, Harold; son, Ken “KC”; siblings, Dorothy, Joan, and John. Survived by children, Katie (Leonard) Deeg, Kari (Pat) McGrath, and Kevin; grandchildren, Peter (Julie) Deeg, Amy (John) Schantzen, Cassie (Scott) Paseka, Grady McGrath, Hadley McGrath, Mason McGrath, Kierney McGrath, Delaney McGrath, Danielle Snow, and Alexandra Snow; great grandchildren, Eleanor and Louisa; sister, Rosemary Mogren; and many other extended family members.
Muriel grew up in Minneapolis with 3 sisters and 1 brother. Her very good friend Patti Bergstrom had a brother named Harold Snow and after spending so much time together, Muriel and Harold fell in love. They got married on May 30th, 1958.
Muriel studied to be a nurse through Northwestern Hospital’s nursing program. She then worked as a nurse for many years. Muriel encouraged her family to go into the medical field and there are now 2 doctors and 2 nurses in the family!
Her faith was very important to her. She went to Holy Rosary Catholic School. She was very involved with the St. Pius Parish, using her sewing abilities, she made altar cloths and other décor for the church.
She was a great “Nana watcher” and helped create so many wonderful memories with her grandchildren. She taught all the kids and grandkids to knit. She put a pool in the backyard in which all the grandkids have great memories spending time with her there. Muriel would host sleepovers and they would play games like cribbage together. She loved to cook and bake with the grandchildren, often making sugar cookies, Sun Valley Idaho pancakes, and plus lots of buttered popcorn. Hot tamales candy was a favorite and always in the house!
Muriel loved to garden and always had the biggest garden in the neighborhood. She grew many different perennial and annual flowers. Roses are her favorite flowers, and they had to be just the right pink! She also enjoyed reading, sewing, knitting, and dancing, especially square dancing.
Muriel was deeply loved and will be greatly missed. A Mass of Christian burial was held in her honor with interment at Lakeview Cemetery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.