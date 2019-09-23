John William Morgan, Jr.
Jan. 11, 1928 – Sept. 18, 2019
John (Jack) passed peacefully at his home at The Lodge in White Bear Lake. Jack was born in St. Paul to John and Eldora Morgan. He was preceded in death by his wife Judy in 2017 and missed her terribly. He served in the United States Army with an honorable discharge in 1948. Jack enjoyed spending time on White Bear Lake and traveling with his motorhome with Judy.
A memorial service is being held on Wednesday, Sept. 25 at The Lodge, 3666 E County Line North, White Bear Lake at 2 p.m. Coffee and cookies served afterwards.
