Louis C. Mitchell
Survived by his six children, Susan Mitchell of White Bear Lake, Michele Burns of Maplewood, Melinda Mitchell of Stillwater, Michael Mitchell of Phoenix, Arizona, Patrick Mitchell (Kelly) of Lino Lakes, and David Mitchell of White Bear Lake; and 11 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Visitation on Wednesday, July 31, from 4-8 p.m. at Mueller Memorial, 4738 Bald Eagle Ave., White Bear Lake. Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday, Aug. 1 at 11 a.m. at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 3878 Highland Ave., White Bear Lake, with visitation one hour prior. Interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Memorials preferred to The Pillars Hospice.
