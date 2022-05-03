Mike was born to Elsie and Daniel Kennedy on Nov. 19, 1947 and died on April 19, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents, siblings, and nephew, Kraig Kennedy. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Bubs; his beloved Shih Tzu, Tootsie; daughters, Kitty (Alan) and Keegan; son, Doc (JaYoung) and their daughter, Bomi; as well as nieces, nephews, and countless friends. Mike graduated from Mahtomedi High School in 1965. He was drafted by the Army and sent to Vietnam, where he served with the artillery and infantry. Poisoned by Agent Orange, Mike lived with numerous, lifelong health issues, which he always accepted with a positive attitude. He graduated from St. Cloud State University in 1972. Mike lived with his family in White Bear Lake, Mahtomedi, and Dellwood, Minnesota. His successful career included roles as real estate salesman, broker, developer, and consultant for both residential and commercial properties. Upon retirement in 2002, Mike and Bubs moved to California and then to Arizona. Mike always had a positive attitude and a unique way of scrutinizing situations. His youthful and mischievous spirit and generosity were evident throughout his lifetime. He enjoyed talking often with his abundance of friends. Mike had a sharp wit and could always make people laugh — while he laughed hardest at his own jokes. Per his wishes, there will only be a small, family service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are preferred, to: Camp Odayin at 3503 High Point Drive North, Suite 250 in Oakdale, Minnesota 55128 campodayin.org or Arizona Small Dog Rescue (AZSDR) at 1102 W. Hatcher Rd, Phoenix, Arizona 85021 azsmalldog.org.
