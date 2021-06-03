December 21, 1950 - January 20, 2021
Mike Gibbs, loving husband, father, grandpa, brother, uncle, and friend passed away surrounded by his family. Preceded in death by parents, Gordon & Ruth Gibbs, father & mother-in-law, Roy and Vi Brisson, sister-in-law, Clare Brisson, son-in-law, Greg Johnson, friend John Trippel, brother-in-law, Ray Cummings, and nephews Jacob Reid & Ben Barsness. His legacy lives on through his wife of 50 years, Mary, their four kids, Lisa (Greg), Amie (Dave), Mike (Sarah), Nick (Emily) and their families 14 grandkids & 7 great-grands; Siblings Pat (Chuck), Jan, Kris (Steve), Sue (Andy) & many nieces, nephews, relatives & friends.
Mike served his country as a US Marine and as a Police Officer for more than 25 years. The bulk of his career was spent as a Deputy for Washington County Sheriff’s office.
A celebration of Mike’s legacy will take place June 26, 2021 starting with a memorial Mass at 2:00 pm at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Hugo followed by a gathering at Mike and Mary’s home.
