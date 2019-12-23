Peter Andrew Mieske, born September 9, 1949, passed away peacefully surrounded by his niece and nephew, Kelly and Terry Strickland and their three dogs who he adored.
Born in St. Paul, Minnesota to Theodore John Mieske and Gloria Burda John Mieske, both deceased. Raised in White Bear Lake. Peter had siblings, Jeffrey Mark Mieske and the other names are unknown. Peter married Janet Biscomb Krieger Mieske in October 1999. She preceded him in death by 10 years. Peter served in the U.S. Army and was a proud veteran. He was a die-hard Denver Broncos fan and avid classic car lover. Peter was a sweet, loving man and will be missed by his remaining family.
Peter was cremated by the California Cremation Society and his ashes will be scattered at sea. A private family memorial will be held at a later date in Monterey, California.
