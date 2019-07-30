Judy Mickelson
Age 78 of White Bear Lake
Survived by her husband of 60 years, Al “Mickey” and three children: Barry (Diane) of Andover; Drew and Denise, both of White Bear. There are three grandchildren: Sara, Joshua and Andrew; seven great-grandchildren: Henry, Roy, Roper, Olivia, Reese, Fredrick and Lucy.
Funeral Mass was Friday, July 26 at St. Mary of the Lake Catholic Church, White Bear Lake. Arrangements by Mueller Memorial, White Bear Lake.
