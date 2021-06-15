Paulsen, Michelle ‘Shelly’ Ann (Watchman), age 67, passed away on January 26th, 2021. She is survived and will be deeply missed by her husband of 40 years, Greg. Her two loving daughters, Amy (Scott) and Brittany. She was adored by her firecracker granddaughter, Olivia and mischievous grandson, Bennett.
A celebration of life will be held Saturday July 17th at 3pm at the Village Inn & Stadium. 3600 Hoffman Road WBL, Minnesota 55110
