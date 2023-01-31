Age 67, of White Bear Lake Passed away peacefully on January 22, 2023 surrounded by her family after a brave battle with cancer. She was born October 16, 1955 to James and Olympe LaMotte. She married Paul Becker September 22, 1979 and had two sons, Jon and Caleb. She is preceded in death by her father James LaMotte, her former husband Paul Becker, and longtime former partner Dale Todzy. She is survived by her mother Olympe LaMotte; sisters Kathy (Mike), Maureen (Gary) and Diane (Dewey); sons Jon (Aricka) and Caleb (Breanna); grandchildren Christian, Mackenzie, William, Jonathan, Dominic, Lorelei, Benjamin, Elsie and Allan; along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She loved the Lord and was a long time member of Eaglebrook Church. Everyone loved her delicious baked treats and home-made canned goods, often from her own meticulous, beautiful garden. Michelle had a no-nonsense persona. She always carried Faith and Hope in her heart. Michelle was a longtime volunteer with the Block Nurse Program, taking care of the elderly, tenderly and diligently over the years. She didn’t have much in material possessions but what she had she lovingly shared with others from her garden, from her kitchen, from her heart
We will celebrate her life February 5th, at the American Legion, 1129 Arcade St. Visitation will be Noon-1PM with service at 1PM with luncheon to immediately follow. Flowers can be sent to 9680 Bluegill Bay, Woodbury 55125 ahead of the service. Please join the family by wearing purple to the Celebration to honor Michelle.
