of Forest Lake, Minnesota
May 29,1942 to March 14, 2021
Mike – aka “Sandman” With Mike, Ford was the only truck to own. He was a dedicated over the road truck driver with Briggs & Yellow Freight companies. Mike was proud to say he drove over 5,000,000 miles. After retiring he enjoyed being a school bus driver. Mike loved his “toys.” Anything with an engine, the bigger and more “tricked out” - the better. Mike’s smile and laugh will be missed by many. There will be a celebration of life at a later date.
