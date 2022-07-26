"Mike" Age 77 "The Cookie Man" went to be with the Lord on July 16, 2022, surrounded by his family. Preceded in death by his parents Edna & Ray and brothers Dan & Tim. Survived by his wife of 51 years, Terry (nee McKeague); children Jennifer (Benjamin) McLain, Angela Reasoner and Ben (Kyla) Reasoner; grandchildren Makennah, Delaney, Declan & Emmett; sister-in-law Cathie Reasoner and many other relatives & friends. Mass of Christian Burial Friday, July 29th at 11:00 am at ST. MARY OF THE LAKE CATHOLIC CHURCH, 4741 Bald Eagle Avenue, White Bear Lake. Interment St. Mary of the Lake Cemetery. Visitation Thursday, July 28th from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm with Parish Vigil at 7:00 pm at MUELLER MEMORIAL, 4738 Bald Eagle Avenue. Visitation also one hour before the Mass at church on Friday. Memorials preferred in lieu of flowers. Arrangements MuellerMemorial.com ~ 651-429-4944
