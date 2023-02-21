Age 69 of White Bear Lake, Beloved son, father, grandpa passed away unexpectedly on February 1, 2023 while on vacation in Argentina. He is survived by children, Mike (Naomi) Kane Jr., Missy (Craig Fisher)Kane; their mother, Anne Kane; grandchildren, Kenadi and Kenzie; mother, Mae Kane; sister, Colleen (Marvin) Shull; extended family and so many friends. He was preceded in death by his wife, Kim Kane; and father, Al Kane.
Mike spent his career in law enforcement, first with the White Bear Lake Police Department, and then at the Minnesota State Fair for many years. He was a school resource officer, a teacher, a coach, a mentor and friend. Mike always did the right thing, not because he was seeking the spotlight, but because honor and integrity were integral to his very being. He had a huge smile and a contagious laugh, and made each of his friends feel as though they were the most important person in the world. In retirement, he loved traveling and adventuring with Kim; his family is thankful for their heavenly reunion. We are so grateful for the outpouring of support, kind words and love that Mike’s friends have given already. We will gather to celebrate Mike’s life in an open house on his 70th birthday, March 23, 2023 at Vadnais Commons, 655 County Road F East, Vadnais Heights from 4-8pm. All are welcome to wear bright colors in honor of Mike. Memorials preferred to Mayo Clinic Department of Development or Eagle Brook Church.
