Michael Patrick Madden, 27, passed away in his sleep on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, at his home in White Bear Lake. He was a 2013 graduate of White Bear Lake Area High School.
Preceded in death by grandparents, Bob and Diane Madden, Tom and Pat Benson. He is survived by his loving parents and sister, Kevin and Jill (Benson) Madden of White Bear Lake, and Carly Madden of Duluth, several aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends. A special thank you to his Aunt Pam and Uncle Bob Ashenmacher of Knife River, MN.
Remembering who he was seems most important – he was kind, funny, loving, smart, silly, tender-hearted, insightful, compassionate and non-judgmental, and a gifted writer. His passions were music, reading, writing, sports, and “Trailer Park Boys.”
Michael will be missed by everyone who knew him. His family will love and cherish him forever.
Memorial Service Thursday, August 18th at 5 PM at HONSA FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 2460 East County Road E, WBL with visitation one hour before the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred.
