Michael Dean Olson, 62, better known as “Mike” or “MO” of White Bear Township, MN, died July 20, 2022, after a 4-year battle with Chronic Lymphatic Leukemia and Lymphoma.

Mike was a loving husband, father, son, brother, and friend. As a child, he was a curious tinkerer, pulling apart clocks, lawn mowers, and other appliances around the house to understand their construction. Later he turned to motorcycles, cars, and structures. His love for learning and problem solving led him to his career at Belair Excavating, where he proudly worked for 35 years doing construction, demolition, and environmental cleanup. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.