Michael Kelly Fresvik, age 78, of White Bear Lake, passed away at Regions Hospital on July 18th from congestive heart failure.
Mike was born March 6th, 1944, in Garretson, SD. Mike married Sharon Tschetter in Sioux Falls, SD, and they were married for almost 52 years. He earned his Master’s Degree from South Dakota State University and spent his professional career as an entomologist with the Minnesota Department of Agriculture Agronomy Services.
