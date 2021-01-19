September 7, 1957 January 14, 2021 Age 63.
Preceded in death by his loving parents, Albert & Marcella Mahmood; and daughter, Nicole Mahmood. Survived by children, Anthony (Elizabeth) Mahmood, Michelle (Lucas) Plumley, Beau (Amanda) Montgomery, Sydney, Dante, Dylan, and Aaden Mahmood; siblings, Craig (Carrin) Mahmood, Cheryl Mahmood, and Pattie Radzwill (Tom Horton); grandchildren, Bailey, Paisley, Reagan, Brody, Eli, Hazel, and Braxton; many nieces and nephews. Mike had the biggest heart and was loved by so many in the community. Private family service to be held this week. There will be a Celebration of his Life from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. at The Village Sports Bar at the Stadium, 3600 Hoffman Road, White Bear Lake on Sunday, January 31, 2021 for those wishing to honor Mike. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com
