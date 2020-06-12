Michael C. Hall, age 62, of White Bear Lake, MN, passed away peacefully at home on June 6 after a long battle with cancer. He was deeply loved and will forever be missed by his beloved wife, Jan, adored children Dave and Lindsay, mother Donna, siblings Shar (Bill) and Bill (Jody), uncle Marv, and many more family and friends. He is preceded in death by his father, James, Sr. and brother, James, Jr. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorials preferred to Fairview Hospice, with special thanks to their caring team.

