Michael Arnold Bessem, born January 29th 1984. He passed away the 28th of September 2020 at the age of 36. Preceded in death by his father Arnold Bessem and mother Linda Lawin (Barnhart). Survived in death by sister Kathy Hay (Tim Carlson), brother Aaron Lawin (Lindsay Lawin), and step father Gary Lawin.
Michael graduated from White Bear Lake High School class of 2002. He was very compassionate and would not hesitate to help others. His kind heart, warm smile and sense of humor will be dearly missed.
A celebration of life will be held Sunday November 8th at the Hugo Legion from 2pm-5pm. 5383 140th St N. Hugo, Mn. Masks will be required and Covid-19 guide lines will be in place. Some attending are at higher risk, so the family asks for your cooperation with Covid safety guidelines.
