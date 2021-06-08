Michael Allen Jones, 62 of White Bear Lake passed away unexpectedly on May 14, 2021. Preceded in death by his parents Shirley Faust, Robert L. Jones, Jr and stepmother Jan.
Mike is survived by his loving wife Debbie, children Evan and Caitlin; siblings Candy (Ron) Willenbring and Sherry (Joe) Cavallaro; in-laws Robert and Patricia Perkins, and many loving relatives, friends and colleagues.
A celebration of life will be held Thursday, June 17 from 1-4 p.m. at Honsa Family Funeral Home, 2460 East County Rd E, WBL.
Arrangements with Honsa Family Funeral Home.
(651) 429-6172
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.