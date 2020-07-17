Age 89 of White Bear Lake
Formerly of Rapidan, MN
Passed away peacefully at home, on July 12, 2020 after a courageous battle with Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. Preceded in death by his wife Mary “Sally”. Survived by children Steve (Mary Jo), Becky Leiter (Craig), Hans and Eric; grandchildren; great grandchildren and brother Glenn. Merton received a master’s degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Minnesota in 1953, and was an accomplished mechanical engineer who had a successful career with General Motors, John Deere, and later as plant manager of Sivyer Steel in Bettendorf, Iowa. Memorials preferred to your favorite charity. Private burial at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Arrangments Mueller Memorial.com, 651-429-4944
