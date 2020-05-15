Merkling, Ervin D., age 95 of White Bear Lake, MN, peacefully passed away May 5, 2020. Ervin was born on May 13, 1924, to parents George & Agnes Merkling. Preceded in death by wife, Vivian; sister & brother-in-law Lorraine & Carl Gross; brother and sister-in-law Clarence & Irene Merkling; sister and brother-in-law Genevieve & Isadore Tillges; sisterDorothy Flicker. Survived by children Peg (Bernie) Flicek; Sue Bauer; Jim (Shirley); Jane Ellen (David Wong); Jeff (Shelly); Lynn (Jim) Dierking; 12 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren. World War II Army Veteran. Mass of Christian burial with visitation at St. Mary’s of the Lake Catholic Church, 4741 Bald Eagle Avenue, White Bear Lake, MN 55110 will be scheduled at a future date. Private interment at Fort Snelling. Memorials preferred to HealthEast Hospice or White Bear Lake Food Shelf.
Latest News
- More than 100 pounds of meth seized in Shoreview drug bust
- Colorful graduation messages
- Governor urged to reopen Minnesota
- New normal: Y providing food for hungry
- Celebrating from a safe distance
- At Home gets wish to build on vacant corner
- Born to act: Nok-Chiclana looks ahead after prep stage career
- ‘Music feeds his soul’
Most Popular
Articles
- More than 100 pounds of meth seized in Shoreview drug bust
- Governor urged to reopen Minnesota
- Centerville’s ‘Chef Hot Hands’ has plans
- One marina suing another over location of gas pump
- White Bear Lake considers closing Lake Avenue
- Washington County Sheriff Reports
- Good Neighbor Days officially canceled for 2020
- Centennial School board taps Macken as leader of Centerville Elementary
- Lucy’s Burgers thinks ‘outside the to-go box’
- Lino Lakes removes portable restrooms from parks
Images
Videos
Commented
Online Poll
Are you wearing a mask when you are out in public?
Societies around the world are encouraging (and sometimes enforcing) the use of non-surgical face coverings to help slow the spread of COVID-19. CDC recommends wearing cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain (e.g., grocery stores and pharmacies).
You voted:
Upcoming Events
-
May 16
-
May 16
-
May 16
-
May 19
-
May 19
-
May 20
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.