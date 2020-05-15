Merkling, Ervin D., age 95 of White Bear Lake, MN, peacefully passed away May 5, 2020.  Ervin was born on May 13, 1924, to parents George & Agnes Merkling.  Preceded in death by wife, Vivian; sister & brother-in-law Lorraine & Carl Gross; brother and sister-in-law Clarence & Irene Merkling; sister and brother-in-law Genevieve & Isadore Tillges; sisterDorothy Flicker.  Survived by children Peg (Bernie) Flicek; Sue Bauer; Jim (Shirley); Jane Ellen (David Wong); Jeff (Shelly); Lynn (Jim) Dierking; 12 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren.  World War II Army Veteran.  Mass of Christian burial with visitation at St. Mary’s of the Lake Catholic Church, 4741 Bald Eagle Avenue, White Bear Lake, MN 55110 will be scheduled at a future date.  Private interment at Fort Snelling.  Memorials preferred to HealthEast Hospice or White Bear Lake Food Shelf.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.