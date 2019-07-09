Cory Dennis Mellem
Cory was born August 19, 1987 and has passed away peacefully in his sleep on July 6, 2019.
He was preceded in death by Grandpa’s Bradley Stanius and Donald Jensen, Uncles Vince Waldoch and Brian Mellem.
Cory is survived by his loving family: Parents, Melissa (Dave) Stanius and Brett Mellem; Siblings, Paige Stanius, Logan Mellem and Lily Mellem; Grandparents Dennis and Karen Mellem, Chuck and Gail Kitner, Randa Stanius, and Carol Jensen. Many Uncles, Aunts, Cousins and Friends.
A Celebration of Cory will be held July 12 at Manitou Grill & Event Center located at 2171 Fourth St., White Bear Lake.
