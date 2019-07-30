Virginia M. McGraw
Age 82
Passed away July 29, 2019
Virginia was born in Willmar, Minnesota on August 22, 1936. She was one of 5 children of Margaret (nee Burns) and Virgil Olson. After graduating from Willmar High School, she attended Mankato State University where she earned a teaching degree. It was at Mankato where she met her future husband, Eugene McGraw. They were married on April 15, 1961 and moved to White Bear Lake where she started teaching at Webster Elementary School. After a couple years of teaching, Virginia decided to stay home full time and raise her 5 children. She enjoyed volunteering at school and church and could often be found working on house projects or planting her favorite flowers in the garden. She especially loved to play Bridge and read books. Virginia was a kind, sweet and charitable woman. Her family was the center of her life and she particularly loved spending time with her grandchildren in her later years. She will be greatly missed by them all.
Virginia is preceded in death by her husband, Eugene; siblings, Billy and George. She is survived by her children; Mark (Danelle) McGraw of Rosemount, Craig McGraw of Cokato, John (Andrea Boecker) McGraw of Woodbury, Molly (Steve) Ertle of White Bear Lake, Jenny (Ryan) Mehus of Woodbury. Grandchildren, Michael McGraw, Kyle McGraw, Jack McGraw, Matthew McGraw, Sarah McGraw, Katie Ertle, Hannah Ertle, Jorgen Mehus, Ashlyn Mehus, Elise Boecker, and Calvin Boecker; siblings, Eileen Holleran, Mary Andrews and Dick Olson.
Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary of the Lake Church, Bald Eagle Ave. at 4th St., White Bear Lake, Friday, August 16 at 11 a.m. Visitation 1 hour prior to Mass at church. Reception follows Mass at the Parish Center. Interment in St. Mary of the Lake Cemetery.
MuellerMemorial.com 651-429-4949
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.