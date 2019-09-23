Dorothy M. McFarlane
Passed in peace on Sept. 9, 2019 at the age of 96.
Dorothy was born in Copas, MN to the late Joseph and Marie Brochman. She is preceded in death by her sisters Marie Brochman (twin) and Eileen Redpath.
Dorothy is survived by: her children, Linda Valeri, Pat (Carol) McFarlane, Joe (Sue Letourneau) McFarlane, and Peggy (Chuck) Marcellus, 11 grandchildren, and 17 great grandchildren.
A Funeral Mass celebrating Dorothy’s life will be held at St. Pius X Catholic Church in White Bear Lake, at 11:30 a.m. on Sept. 27, 2019. A visitation will be held at 10:30 a.m. preceding Mass.
