Jerome Michael McCollor
Preceded in death by wife, Madeline; son, David; parents, Helen and Wallace. Survived by Lori, Louis (Judy), Cary (Carrie Ann); grandchildren, Katherine (Lewis) Dumer, Kylie, Derek, Sydney, Connor and 4 great-grandchildren; friends of Bill W. and many other family and friends.
Mass of Christian Burial, 3 p.m. on Thursday, September 26 at St. Mary of the Lake, 4741 Bald Eagle Ave., White Bear Lake. Visitation 1 hour prior to Mass. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to St. Mary of the Lake Loaves and Fishes.
MuellerMemorial.com 651-429-4944
