Age 93, Formerly of Mahtomedi, passed away July 31, 2023.
Maxine joined her best friend and husband, Bob; children, Bob (Shelley), Tim (Debbie), Paul (Achti), Pam (Brian), Lori (Greg), Lisa (Mariann); 20 grandchildren; and 35 great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held from 5-7 p.m., on Friday, August 11, at Bradshaw (2800 Curve Crest Blvd., Stillwater). Time of sharing at 7 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials will be donated to The Pillars Hospice Home.
Arrangement by Bradshaw Celebration of Life Center, 651-439-5511.
