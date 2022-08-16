Age 92 of Little Canada, born May 19, 1930 in Canby, MN to Ernest & Anna Ouverson, passed away August 5, 2022.  Mavis retired from Unisys after 30 years as an Inspector.  Cooking and embroidering sets of towels for her family and friends brought her so much joy. But most of all, she loved spending time with her family and was a faithful servant of the Lord. Mavis is preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Tom; two sons, Bruce and Daniel and 12 siblings.  She will be dearly missed by her daughters: Diane (Keven) Bodick, LuAnn (Joe) Nelson and Mary Jo (Joe) Huebner; grandchildren: Amber (Jon), Brooke (Cullan), Halley (Sean), Bailey (Brian), Jessica (Rob), Sam and Jack; nine great-grandchildren; sister, Nina Benz and many other family and friends.  A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM, Friday, August 19, 2022 with a visitation one hour before at St. Stephen Lutheran Church, 1965 Co. Rd. E. East, White Bear Lake.  Mavis will be laid to rest with her husband, Tom and sons, Daniel and Bruce at Ft. Snelling National Cemetery at a later date.  Memorials may be made to the church or donor’s choice.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.