Born on the last day of 1932, Rena died four days before her 89 birthday. A child of the depression, her psyche was shaped by financial insecurity. She scoured the “Thrifties” ads and cut coupons. The shopping lists she created for the kids’ bicycle grocery runs were legendary.
She married her true love Tom Fitzpatrick at 18. They had six children in 11.5 years. Rena was a faithful ally in Tom’s schemes. The wildest was taking the family of 8 in a van to Mexico for 10 months. Her dream of becoming a nurse was realized when she became an RN at 41. She traveled the world, but loved home the best. A poor swimmer, she made sure her kids learned to swim. She loved to dance. Rena enjoyed chow mein, but disliked mashed potatoes. The unique gifts she gave were famous for generating laughter and memorable stories.
Predeceased by her husband Tom, her parents Lucille and Maurice Kimball and her sister Beverly. Left to celebrate her life are her children: Peggy (Steve Bauman), Mark (Kyoko Okuda), Colleen (Rick Lillien), Shannon (Bernie Harlow), Kevin (Pamela) and Tricia (Doug McKinnon), 17 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren, brothers George (Shirley) and Jerry (June) Kimball and many nieces and nephews. A Memorial will be held when Minnesota thaws out and Covid settles down. Donations can be made to Como Friends on behalf of Como Zoo at comofriends.org.
